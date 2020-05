Andrea Bocelli calls his Covid-19 experience a 'nightmare'

A handout photo made available by the AOUP (Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Pisana) University hospital of Pisa Press Office shows Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli donating blood plasma for study on the treatment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, at Cisanello Hospital in Pisa, central Italy, 26 May 2020. The artist was in fact among the positive cases...

Rome – Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli said Tuesday he had caught the novel coronavirus but was now recovered, describing the experience as “a nightmare”.

Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, raised spirits in Italy during the pandemic, which has killed nearly 33,000 people, by singing alone in Milan’s Duomo on April 12.

That was just over a month after the 61-year-old had tested positive for the virus.

“It was a tragedy, my whole family was contaminated,” he told journalists at a hospital in Pisa where he had gone with his wife to donate their plasma for Covid-19 research.

The blood plasma will be used by scientists hoping to develop treatments.

“We all had a fever – though thankfully not high ones – with sneezing and coughing,” Bocelli said.

“I had to cancel many concerts... It was like living a nightmare because I felt like I was no longer in control of things. I was hoping to wake up at any moment.”