Ariana Grande first act since Beatles to claim top three on US chart

Ariana Grande is the only one other than The Beatles to pull off a rare feat in the Billboard Hot 100 chart's six-decade history. PHOTO: AFP
Feb 21, 2019 06:00 am

US pop princess Ariana Grande is the first act in more than half a century to claim simultaneously the top three spots on the US singles chart, industry tracker Billboard said on Monday.

The 25-year-old star is the second act in the Billboard Hot 100 chart's six-decade history to accomplish the feat, after The Beatles in 1964.

Grande's singles 7 Rings, Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored and Thank U, Next monopolised the chart following her fifth album's debut on Billboard's top albums tally.

The Beatles held the same spots in April 1964, with Can't Buy Me Love, Twist and Shout and Do You Want to Know a Secret reigning at the top of the chart.

Grande also broke the record for most simultaneous top 40 hits by a female artist with 11 tracks, beating US rapper Cardi B's previous record of nine. - AFP

