Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

Los Angeles – US pop star Ariana Grande married her luxury real estate agent fiance Dalton Gomez at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday, US media reported Monday.

“It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,” her representative told People magazine, which confirmed a report from TMZ.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Grande, 27, announced her engagement to Gomez, 25, in a December Instagram post that included photos of the pair and her diamond and pearl ring with the caption “forever n then some”.

The couple, who started dating about a year before, were seen for the first time together in public in a music video for Stuck With U, a charity song she recorded with Justin Bieber during the coronavirus lockdown in California and released earlier this month.

The lyrics of the song refer to the couple spending the lockdown together.

The song tells a story familiar to many young couples in the pandemic era – forced to settle down together quickly or be kept apart thanks to virus mitigation restrictions.