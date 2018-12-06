Ariana Grande's new music video bests Adele to fastest 100m views

Ariana Grande's break-up anthem Thank U, Next has become the fastest music video to reach 100 million views, video-hosting service Vevo said on Tuesday.

The single, released after the 25-year-old US singer's much-publicised split from fiance Pete Davidson, has also topped the Billboard charts for three weeks, giving Grande the biggest hit of her seven-year career.

Vevo said the video, in which Grande recreates scenes from popular women's empowerment movies Legally Blonde and Mean Girls, reached 100 million views in under four days following its Nov 30 release.

The previous record was held by British singer Adele's Hello comeback music video in 2015, which took five days to reach 100 million views.

"100 mil already. sheesh... thank u, everybody. we love u n are so excited," Grande tweeted on Tuesday.

Thank You, Next was released just three weeks after Grande and US comedian Davidson, who got engaged in June after dating for less than two months, parted ways in October.