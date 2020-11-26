Beyonce dominates Grammy noms, The Weeknd calls process 'corrupt'

Rapper The Weeknd at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday sporting bandages as a "warning to people against drunk driving". Beyonce, meanwhile, became the second- most nominated Grammy artist in history after nine nods this year.

LOS ANGELES Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favoured alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process "corrupt".

Beyonce's nine nods made her the second-most nominated Grammy artist in history, with a total of 79, and came through projects that celebrated black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the US.

The biggest shutout for the highest honours in the music industry was The Weeknd, whose critically acclaimed album After Hours was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts for four weeks.

Variety called the omission of the R&B singer, who has been chosen to play the half-time show at the Super Bowl next year, "the biggest snub in memory".

The Weeknd, in a Twitter post, said: "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

The Recording Academy's chair and interim chief executive, Harvey Mason, said in a written statement that he understood The Weeknd's disappointment.

"We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl, and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before.

"Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists," Mason said.

In June, the Academy, whose members choose the nominees and vote on the winners, announced tighter rules regarding potential conflicts of interest in response to claims that the selection process was open to rigging.

The Grammys will be handed out in Los Angeles on Jan 31, hosted by Trevor Noah.

British singer Dua Lipa, pop star Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch got six nominations apiece.

Swift and Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - Album of the Year - along with R&B singer Post Malone, British band Coldplay, female band Haim, avant-garde Briton Jacob Collier, American soul band Black Pumas and American alternative R&B singer Jhene Aiko.

BTS

K-pop sensation BTS got its first major Grammy nod for its single Dynamite in the Best Pop Group Performance field, in a breakthrough for a South Korean group.

Beyonce's nominations came for her song Black Parade and visual album Black Is King, along with her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the single Savage.

They were released during a summer of nationwide protests over police killings of black people in the US.