Bieber says sexual assault accusation ‘factually impossible’

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin pose at the premiere for the documentary television series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 27, 2020.

LOS ANGELES – Justin Bieber has denied an accusation he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, producing receipts and other evidence he said made it “factually impossible” he was staying in the Texas hotel where the incident is alleged to have taken place.

“There is no truth to this story,” the 26-year-old Canadian pop star wrote in a lengthy series of Twitter posts on Sunday. He said he would be taking legal action.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Bieber was responding to an accusation on Saturday on Twitter by a woman called Danielle.

She wrote that she was sexually assaulted by the singer at a hotel in Austin, Texas on March 9 2014, after he made a surprise appearance at the South by Southwest music festival.

The Twitter posting has since been deleted and Danielle, who said she was 21 and Bieber was 20 at the time and that she was posting anonymously, could not be traced for further comment.