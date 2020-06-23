Music

Bieber says sexual assault accusation ‘factually impossible’

Bieber says sexual assault accusation ‘factually impossible’
Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin pose at the premiere for the documentary television series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS
Jun 23, 2020 12:09 pm

LOS ANGELES – Justin Bieber has denied an accusation he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, producing receipts and other evidence he said made it “factually impossible” he was staying in the Texas hotel where the incident is alleged to have taken place.

“There is no truth to this story,” the 26-year-old Canadian pop star wrote in a lengthy series of Twitter posts on Sunday. He said he would be taking legal action.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Bieber was responding to an accusation on Saturday on Twitter by a woman called Danielle.

She wrote that she was sexually assaulted by the singer at a hotel in Austin, Texas on March 9 2014, after he made a surprise appearance at the South by Southwest music festival.

The Twitter posting has since been deleted and Danielle, who said she was 21 and Bieber was 20 at the time and that she was posting anonymously, could not be traced for further comment.

In this file photo taken on February 09, 2020 US media personality Kim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
TV

Kim Kardashian to host criminal justice podcast for Spotify

Related Stories

That ‘70s Show actor Masterson charged with multiple rapes

Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in new movie

Harry Potter star says sorry to fans offended by author’s post

Bieber - who married US model Hailey Baldwin in 2018 - on Sunday produced detailed hotel receipts, e-mails and news reports that he said backed up his claim that he was staying with his then-girlfriend, US singer-actress Selena Gomez, and other friends at different locations in Austin the day of the alleged assault. - REUTERS

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities