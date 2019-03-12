Big Bang's Seungri booked on alleged sex bribery

SEOUL A member of K-pop boy band Big Bang, who goes by the stage name Seungri, has been charged with providing prostitutes to foreign investors in his private club, media reported on Sunday.

Yesterday, he announced his decision to quit show business.

"I think it is right for me to retire from this industry. I will cooperate (with the) ongoing investigation and clarify every suspicion," he wrote on Instagram.

"For the past 11/2 months, I have been denounced by the public, every investigation agency is probing me and I have been accused as a traitor.

"And I can't let this cause further damage to others... I am done here for the sake of YG and #BigBang."

His agency, YG Entertainment, said on Monday that it was aware the 28-year-old singer had been charged, but it did not have any new comment. Shares of YG Entertainment fell as much as 14.2 per cent to its lowest since November 2018.

Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, denied procuring prostitutes last month when a media outlet reported that he had been involved in "sex bribery".