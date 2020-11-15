Big Hit brothers: Is K-pop boy band TXT the new BTS?

Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai of Tomorrow X Together (TXT) perform at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert in Carson, California, U.S., June 1, 2019.

Members of South Korean boy band TXT pose on the red carpet during the annual MAMA Awards at Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan, December 4, 2019.

SEOUL – K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) describe their latest EP as a teen account of how the pandemic shattered their world, and they hope it resonates with young people everywhere.

It contains the singles Blue Hour and We Lost the Summer, which both reflect the impact of the health crisis. The video for the latter was released last Thursday.

“We wanted to tell a story only we could tell in these times. It’s a teen narrative on how the pandemic has impacted the world, in our relationships with our friends and loved ones,” said band member Yeonjun.

“These are hard times for everyone. We wanted to share music that people can relate to and find comfort from,” added Heuningkai.

TXT, whose members are aged between 18 and 21, made their debut just one year ago and have won fans around the world. Their debut single Crown was viewed online over 15 million times in 24 hours.

K-pop boy band BTS, signed to the same label Big Hit Entertainment as TXT, picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards recently, including best song and best group, capping a year in which they underlined their status as a major global act.

BTS is also the first K-pop band to have a No. 1 in the US charts.

The young men of TXT say they are delighted to have reached people outside Korea.