Billie Eilish: It ‘feels crazy’ to be picked for new James Bond song
US pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honoured to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.
Eilish, 18, who penned the track with her musician brother Finneas O'Connell, 22, will be the youngest artist in history to take on the task.
No Time To Die, the 25th film in the Bond series, opens here on April 9.
Eilish, who is nominated for six Grammy Awards later this month, said: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour... I am still in shock." - REUTERS
