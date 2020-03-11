Music

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy named top global song of 2019

Billie Eilish, wearing Chanel, poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS
Mar 11, 2020 12:05 pm

London – US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish racked up another record on Tuesday after her hit Bad Guy was named the best-selling global single of 2019.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) said the teenager’s track notched up the equivalent of 19.5 million sales from permanent downloads and video and audio streaming.

It also topped the charts in 15 countries, the London-based organisation added.

Bad Guy was the fifth single released from her breakthrough album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. She beat Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber for the top spot in the annual IFPI Global Top Digital Singles Chart.

“Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm with her incredible voice and genre-defying sound,” said IFPI chief executive Frances Moore.

“She is also an artist who addresses important issues like mental health in her lyrics that clearly resonate with her fans all over the world.”

The single, released a year ago, scooped the award for Song of the Year at this year’s Grammys.

The 18-year-old continued her winning streak last month when her new track, No Time To Die, enjoyed the biggest opening week of all time for a James Bond theme song in the British charts.

It landed straight in at number one, becoming her first British chart-topper.

It generated 90,000 chart sales and 10.6 million streams. - AFP

