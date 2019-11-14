Blackpink first K-pop group to hit 1 billion YouTube views for music video
SEOUL : Popular girl group Blackpink has become the first K-pop group to have a music video (MV) with more than a billion views on YouTube.
Its agency, YG Entertainment, said on Monday that the quartet's Ddu-Du Ddu-Du video hit the milestone nearly 17 months after it was released in June last year, reported The Korea Herald.
Blackpink, who debuted in 2016, is the second K-pop act to score this achievement, after South Korean singer Psy, whose 2012 mega-hit Gangnam Style has 3.4 billion views.
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, from mini-album Square Up, surpassed 10 million views on YouTube just six hours after its release.
Another video, Kill This Love, released in April, has garnered more than 640 million views.
