The Boyz want to get 'really sexy'

The Boyz are not going to be boyish for much longer.

The 12-member South Korean boy band, which debuted in December 2017, consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Juhaknyeon, Hwall, Sunwoo and Eric, aged between 19 and 22.

Juyeon said in Korean at an open press conference at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut on Saturday: "So far, The Boyz' performance concept has been very youthful and boyish. Moving forward, we hope we can try something really sexy."

In response, their fans started screaming and cheering.

The event was held as part of the third anniversary of the local consumer electronics retailer's Megastore outlet.

The Boyz, who were in town to perform at Zepp@BigBox on Sunday as part of their first concert tour in Asia, also spoke about the inspiration behind their latest single Bloom Bloom.

Sunwoo said: "That was the first song that earned us a No. 1. As I wrote the lyrics, I imagined performing with all The Boyz members and that's where I got my inspiration."

Eric, who was responsible for the rap, added: "I wanted to write something that felt lovey-dovey. I wanted it to feel like walking in a flower patch."

On what sets them apart from other boy bands, Kevin said: "When the group was put together, I think they made sure there was no overlap in charisma or skills. We're like a blank canvas, where we can pull off numerous concepts, whether it be cute, sexy, energetic or calm."

Eric added: "I believe we all have potential to be the centre in the group - in rapping, dancing, singing or to be the visual (most handsome). That's what makes us special and unique."

Mr Muhammad Rasydan Sqaqir, who has been a fan since last October, travelled 12 hours by coach from Malaysia for the press conference.

The 21-year-old told The New Paper: "I am so happy and grateful to have the chance to see them, and I hope I will get to do it again. I had an amazing day, and I will never forget it."

He added: "They have helped me with my depression. My friends abandoned me because I stan K-pop but I feel better listening to The Boyz, though my friends don't like me like this."