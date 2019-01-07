Britney Spears goes on hiatus to care for sick dad

US pop superstar Britney Spears, 37, announced last Friday she is placing her career on hold indefinitely to take care of her sick father.

"I will not be performing my new show Domination," she wrote in an emotional post on Twitter.

She had been due to kick off a series of concerts at the MGM resort in Las Vegas in February as part of a new residency.

"I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart," Spears said.

"However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalised and almost died. We are all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."