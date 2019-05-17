Britney Spears' manager casts doubt future of singer's career

LOS ANGELES: The long-time manager for Britney Spears voiced concern about her mental health on Wednesday, saying he believes the US pop singer should not return to performing at a planned Las Vegas residency in the near term "and possibly never again".

In January, Spears suspended plans for a new show set to run in Vegas from February to August after her father became seriously ill with a ruptured colon.

Last month, she spent time in a mental health facility, saying she needed "a little me time".

Mr Larry Rudolph, in remarks to celebrity website TMZ, Variety and Entertainment Tonight, said Spears, 37, had not called him in months.