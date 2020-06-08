Music

BTS fans match group’s US$1 million donation to BLM

BTS fans match group’s US$1 million donation to BLM
K-pop group BTS VLIVE.TV
Jun 08, 2020 03:57 pm

SEOUL – Fans of the popular South Korean boy band BTS matched its US$1 million (S$1.4 million) donation to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of US protests against police brutality, an organisation that runs fundraisers for the fans said on Monday.

The seven-member K-pop group’s music label, Big Hit Entertainment, said on Sunday that BTS had donated that amount to BLM in early June.

BTS wrote on its Twitter account last Thursday: “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.” 

The hashtag went viral among the group’s fans and started another wave of donations with the hashtag MatchAMillion. The movement encouraged BTS’ fan base, known as ARMY, to match BTS’ donation.

On Monday, One In An ARMY (OIAA), a group that runs donation campaigns in the name of the BTS fan base, in a statement said the live donation total surpassed US$817,000 within 24 hours after BTS’ donation was reported.

It said: “We’re so proud that ARMY have once again channelled their power for good and are making a real impact in the fight against anti-black racism. We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They’re an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard.” 

Property tips from newly-minted real estate agent Taufik Batisah
Lifestyle

Property tips from a Singapore Idol winner

Related Stories

Malaysian beauty queen sorry over racist US protest remarks

Virgil Abloh apologises for looting comments on US protests

US music industry hits pause button to protest police brutality

The campaign had raised US$1,007,518 as of Monday morning and will continue indefinitely, the organisers said. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities