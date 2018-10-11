BTS fever spreads to London

BTS will be staging a one-night concert on Jan 19 at the Singapore National Stadium.

BTS is coming to Singapore.

The K-pop sensation will be staging a one-night concert on Jan 19 next year at the Singapore National Stadium.

The superband's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, announced the Singapore tour date on its official Twitter account yesterday, alongside dates for other Asian locations.

The septet, with members aged between 21 and 25, are truly on a roll. They became the first Korean group to win an American Music Award, taking the trophy for favourite social artists, beating out Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes.

K-pop fever also swept the British capital when BTS made their London stage debut to a packed O2 arena on Tuesday, ahead of the group's sold-out concerts in other countries.

Fresh from their stadium performance in New York last week, the seven-member band brought their Love Yourself world tour to London where they will play two nights at the venue, which has a capacity of up to 20,000 people.

BTS, who have been together since 2013, have gained a worldwide following, winning over fans across continents and helping popularise a music genre further afield from Asia.

"We want people to see and become inspired and understand that it is possible to go from nothing," rapper Min Yoon-gi, known as Suga, told Reuters in an interview.

"It is really incredible that we are a boyband from Korea, now we are here in the UK doing this interview."

In May, BTS became the first K-pop performers to have a No.1 album on the Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear and they made UK chart history soon after by becoming the first K-pop group to have a Top 40 single on the British charts.

"The UK always has the best musicians in the world and so when we first heard about the UK single charts... it was so surprising," rapper Kim Nam-joon, known as RM, said. "It was quite symbolic for us."

Ahead of the concerts, British entertainment sites posted numerous articles about the band, who are also set to appear on local television. - REUTERS