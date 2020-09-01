BTS first Korean act to debut at top of US singles charts

This handout image released courtesy of MTV shows South Korean boy band BTS accepting the award for Best Pop for "On" from South Korea during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, being held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, broadcast on August 30, 2020 in New York.

In this file photo taken on August 30, 2020 this handout image released courtesy of MTV shows South Korean boy band BTS performing from South Korea during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, being held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, broadcast in New York.

LOS ANGELES – K-pop boy band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the US on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1.

Dynamite, the first all-English language single from the seven-member group, notched 33.9 million US streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data.

It also scored the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do in September 2017.

BTS took to Twitter to thank its fans, and in response to a congratulatory statement from South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, said the song was aimed at helping rejuvenate cities around the world.

“It’s a difficult time, but I hope our songs can give you a little comfort and positive energy,” the group said in a Korean language response to Moon on Twitter.

Moon said the group is “writing a new chapter in K-pop history”, and that the song was all the more meaningful as a message of comfort and hope to people around the world who are struggling with Covid-19.

The Billboard Hot 100 singles chart combines US streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

Formed in 2013, BTS has spearheaded the K-pop drive into the US over the past three years with catchy, upbeat music.

South Korean solo artist Psy reached a No. 2 Hot 100 best with his viral hit Gangnam Style in 2012.

Although BTS had previously broken into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the No. 4 spot with its March release On, Monday marked the first time it debuted at No. 1.