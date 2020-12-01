Music

BTS’ Life Goes On top of US chart in foreign language first

Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a news conference promoting their new album "BE(Deluxe Edition)" in Seoul, South Korea, November 20, 2020.REUTERS
Dec 01, 2020 04:26 pm

Seoul– Trailblazing South Korean boy band BTS have became the first group to have a foreign-language song enter the US Billboard chart at number one, in the latest musical record to be re-written by the K-pop sensation.

Life Goes On, sung predominantly in Korean, topped the US Hot 100 in its debut week, Billboard said Monday, the first foreign-language song to do so in the chart’s 62-year history.

BTS have become one of the biggest acts in the world since they launched seven years ago, and made a billionaire of their managing agency’s founder.

Their latest single is also the first mainly-Korean song ever to top the chart. 

BTS’ earlier track Dynamite debuted atop the chart in September but it was sung entirely in English, making it radio-friendly in Western countries.

Dynamite is still in the chart at number 3 and they have another five tracks in the Top 100.

Life Goes On is the band’s third number one in three months, after Dynamite and a BTS remix of Savage Love by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

The band had achieved the feat “more quickly than any act since The Beatles”, Billboard said, after I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You and Can’t Buy Me Love all topped the chart in just over two months in 1964. - AFP

