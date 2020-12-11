BTS named Time’s entertainer of the year

South Korea's K-Pop group BTS wears costumes that are seen in the 2020 music video for a hit single 'Dynamite' and will be put up for a charity music auction in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on January 29, 2021, in this undated handout photo.

New York – K-pop group BTS was named entertainer of the year by Time magazine on Thursday, capping a breakthrough year in the US for the South Korean boy band.

The seven-member outfit, which made its debut in 2013, has become one of the world’s most popular thanks to its upbeat dance songs, army of adoring fans and positive non-controversial messages.

Last month, BTS received the first major Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, and in the summer its English-language single Dynamite became its first to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

“BTS isn’t just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world – full stop,” Time writer Raisa Bruner wrote in a profile.

“And they did it in a year defined by setbacks, one in which the world hit pause and everyone struggled to maintain their connections.”