BTS named Time’s entertainer of the year
New York – K-pop group BTS was named entertainer of the year by Time magazine on Thursday, capping a breakthrough year in the US for the South Korean boy band.
The seven-member outfit, which made its debut in 2013, has become one of the world’s most popular thanks to its upbeat dance songs, army of adoring fans and positive non-controversial messages.
Last month, BTS received the first major Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, and in the summer its English-language single Dynamite became its first to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
“BTS isn’t just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world – full stop,” Time writer Raisa Bruner wrote in a profile.
“And they did it in a year defined by setbacks, one in which the world hit pause and everyone struggled to maintain their connections.”
Twitter said this week that BTS “continues to reign as most tweeted about musicians” in the US for a fourth straight year. – REUTERS
