Music

BTS named Time’s entertainer of the year

BTS named Time’s entertainer of the year
South Korea's K-Pop group BTS wears costumes that are seen in the 2020 music video for a hit single 'Dynamite' and will be put up for a charity music auction in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on January 29, 2021, in this undated handout photo. REUTERS
Dec 11, 2020 11:35 pm

New York – K-pop group BTS was named entertainer of the year by Time magazine on Thursday, capping a breakthrough year in the US for the South Korean boy band.

The seven-member outfit, which made its debut in 2013, has become one of the world’s most popular thanks to its upbeat dance songs, army of adoring fans and positive non-controversial messages.

Last month, BTS received the first major Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, and in the summer its English-language single Dynamite became its first to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

“BTS isn’t just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world – full stop,” Time writer Raisa Bruner wrote in a profile.

“And they did it in a year defined by setbacks, one in which the world hit pause and everyone struggled to maintain their connections.” 

Twitter said this week that BTS “continues to reign as most tweeted about musicians” in the US for a fourth straight year. – REUTERS

In this file photo taken on March 4, 2018 Actor Chadwick Boseman arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California.
Movies

Boseman role in Black Panther will not be recast for sequel

Related Stories

Emotional ride for Gadot in Wonder Woman sequel

Kardashian asks Trump for clemency ahead of man’s execution

Taylor Swift announces follow-up album to folklore

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities