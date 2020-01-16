BTS unveils global modern art initiative
LONDON : K-pop superstars BTS helped launch a global public art project in London on Tuesday, inspired by their message of inclusivity.
The boy band has teamed up with an array of artistic talent from around the world to help forge a series of contemporary exhibits going on display in five cities across four continents - Seoul, London, Berlin, Buenos Aires and New York.
The project - Connect, BTS - used the group's support for "diversity, love and care for the periphery" as the starting point for the series of disparate multi-disciplinary artworks.
The artworks will be complemented by video messages introducing the piece recorded by BTS. The curators of Connect, BTS hope to tap their huge online profile and tens of millions of followers on social media. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now