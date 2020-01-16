BTS unveils global modern art initiative

Danish artist Jakob Kudsk Steenson (right) in front of a live-stream by South Korean boy band BTS during the announcement of his new work 'Catharsis'.

LONDON : K-pop superstars BTS helped launch a global public art project in London on Tuesday, inspired by their message of inclusivity.

The boy band has teamed up with an array of artistic talent from around the world to help forge a series of contemporary exhibits going on display in five cities across four continents - Seoul, London, Berlin, Buenos Aires and New York.

The project - Connect, BTS - used the group's support for "diversity, love and care for the periphery" as the starting point for the series of disparate multi-disciplinary artworks.