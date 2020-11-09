BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony

BTS accept the win for Best Group at the MTV EMA's 2020, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. in this screengrab image released on November 8, 2020.

GLASGOW – K-pop group BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for Dynamite and best group, capping a year in which it underlined its status as a major global act.

Its first English-language song logged nearly 34 million US streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, making BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 in the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

The seven-member band also snagged MTV awards for best virtual live act and the biggest fans, although the coronavirus pandemic meant there was no audience and no ceremony to mark their achievement.

Instead, the music channel created a virtual stadium full of waving and cheering fans for the event, with acts appearing in pre-recorded performances from wherever they were located and winners accepting awards to camera.

British girl group Little Mix hosted the show, without member Jesy Nelson who was reported to be ill. They appeared on a computer-generated stage within the “stadium”.

Hosts Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix present Tate McRae at the MTV EMA's 2020, in London, Britain, in this screengrab image released on November 8, 2020. REUTERS

In a nod to the pandemic, US rapper Jack Harlow sang Whats Poppin on a stage with four dancers wearing face masks.

Karol G won the new best Latin act category and best collaboration for Tusa featuring Nicki Minaj, while Lady Gaga took the best artist award and DJ Khaled was awarded best video.

Little Mix, which performed Sweet Melody in a performance recorded in London, won the best pop act for 2020.

Cardi B was named best hip-hop act, Coldplay won the best rock category and Hayley Williams won the award for best alternative act.

Among the performers was Alicia Keys, who sang Love Looks Better, and Sam Smith, who performed Diamonds on the stage of an empty theatre.

Alicia Keys performs at the MTV EMA's 2020, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., in this screengrab image released on November 8, 2020. REUTERS

US singer and rapper Doja Cat, who took home this year’s best new act award, opened the show with her hit Say So.