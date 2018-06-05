BTS world tour already sold out

BTS is the first K-pop group to top North America's Billboard 200 album charts.

K-pop boy band BTS has sold out its upcoming Love Yourself world tour scheduled across 10 cities in Europe and North America.

According to theSouth Korean group's label Big Hit Entertainment, all 180,000 tickets for North America and 100,000 tickets for Europe have been snapped up.

Starting with concerts on Aug 25 and 26 in Seoul, BTS will embark on its world tour of 21 concerts, holding 14 in North America and seven in Europe.

The destinations include Los Angeles, Oakland and Chicago in the US, as well as London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.

The ticket for the Seoul concert have not been released yet for sale.

Last week, the seven-member BTS became the first K-pop group to top North America's Billboard 200 album charts with its third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear.