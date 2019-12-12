Calling for Coyotes as Coyote Ugly Saloon opens in Singapore

The US bar and restaurant is famed for featuring female bartenders and dancers called Coyotes.

Coyote Ugly Saloon is coming to Singapore in January and an islandwide search for Coyotes is underway.

The US bar and restaurant that inspired the cult movie of the same name is famed for featuring female bartenders and dancers called Coyotes in a fun drinking environment.

Its recruitment campaign, Stars Behind The Bar, is on the lookout to fill 20 Coyote positions.

Successful candidates will get to travel for guest stints in the 26 Coyote Ugly Saloon locations around the world.

Applicants must be 21 years old and up and can sign up at the company website or on Facebook at CoyoteUglySingapore

Taking over the premises that was formerly F Club at Clarke Quay, the 700-capacity venue will feature choreographed dance routines taking place nightly.

The Coyote Ugly legend began in 1992 with entrepreneur Liliana Lovell, who opened the first Coyote Ugly outlet in New York City and she continues to be personally involved in the recruitment and training of Coyotes.