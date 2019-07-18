Cardi B backs Bernie Sanders, says voters ‘let him down’ in 2016

NEW YORK US rapper Cardi B has again thrown her support behind independent US Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive mounting a campaign for the Democratic nomination, saying voters "let him down" in his 2016 bid against Hillary Clinton.

"I been reading about Bernie Sanders, and I'm really sad how we let him down in 2016," the outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday to her more than six million followers.

"This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign."

Tweeted Mr Sanders, 77, in response: "Thank you @iamcardib. Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up."