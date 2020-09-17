Cardi B files for divorce from rapper Offset

NEW YORK : After three tumultuous years of marriage, US rap star Cardi B filed for divorce on Tuesday from fellow US rapper Offset, according to court records.

The couple, who married secretly in September 2017, had already been through a well-publicised rough patch that resulted in her announcing their break-up almost two years ago.

But about a year later, the pair had reconciled and Cardi B told Vogue at the time that the split was over Offset's infidelity.

"We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way," she said then.

Cardi B, 27, is seeking custody of their two-year-old daughter Kulture and child support from Offset.