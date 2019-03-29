Cardi B slammed for drugging, robbing men

LOS ANGELES : US rap queen Cardi B has admitted to drugging and robbing men while working as a stripper, but defended her past actions saying she had limited options at the time and vowed to "be a better me" in the future.

The Grammy-winning music star was responding in an Instagram post after a video surfaced that was recorded three years ago in which she spoke about going with men to a hotel with the expectation of sex, and drugging and robbing them.

The clip sparked a backlash on social media under the hashtag #survivingcardib, a reference to the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly that refocused attention on sex abuse accusations against him.

Many Twitter users said her actions were comparable to those of male performers accused of sexual assault.

"The men I spoke about in my life were men that I dated, that I was involved with, men that were conscious, willing and aware," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

She said there were "things in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living".