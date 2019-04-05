Music

Celine Dion announces Courage world tour, new album

Celine Dion is embarking on a world tour in September. PHOTO: AFP
Apr 05, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES: Celine Dion on Wednesday announced a world tour and a new album called Courage that she said was inspired by life after the death of her husband. The 51-year-old gave the news in Los Angeles at a live performance show that was broadcast on Facebook Live.

The French-Canadian singer has been performing in Las Vegas on and off since 2003 but said last year her concert residency there would end in June.

"I think it is time for a change, time to hit the road," she said.

The Courage tour - her first in the US in 10 years - will kick off in Quebec City, Canada, in September, while the album will be released in November.

Dion said the album's title was inspired by the 2016 death from throat cancer of her husband and manager Rene Angelil.

"When I lost Rene, he wanted me back onstage. He wanted to make sure I was still practising my passion," she said. - REUTERS

