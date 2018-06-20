Chart-topping rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in possible robbery

XXXTentacion, the troubled 20-year-old rapper whose grim and often suicidal rhymes propelled him to the top of the US chart just months ago, was shot dead on Monday in Florida in a possible robbery, authorities said.

The artist, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down in broad daylight near a motorcycle store in Deerfield Beach north of Miami.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.