Chart-topping rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in possible robbery

PHOTO: EPA
Jun 20, 2018 06:00 am

XXXTentacion, the troubled 20-year-old rapper whose grim and often suicidal rhymes propelled him to the top of the US chart just months ago, was shot dead on Monday in Florida in a possible robbery, authorities said.

The artist, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down in broad daylight near a motorcycle store in Deerfield Beach north of Miami.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

XXXTentacion was leaving the Riva Motorsports store when two armed suspects approached him, with at least one opening fire. The pair raced off in a dark SUV and are wanted by authorities. - AFP

