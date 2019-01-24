Chris Brown denies rape allegation in Paris
US singer Chris Brown said on Tuesday that a rape allegation against him was false, a day after the French prosecutor's office said he had been arrested in Paris with two other suspects.
The 29-year-old has been released from police custody but the authorities are still investigating the case.
The arrests were first reported by Closer magazine, which said Brown, his bodyguard and a friend were detained after a 24-year-old alleged she was raped in his suite at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on Jan 15.
The woman said she met the men at a Paris nightclub, according to the magazine.
"I wanna make it perfectly clear... This is false," Brown said in a post on Instagram. "For my daughter and my family, this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals." - REUTERS
