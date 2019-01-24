Music

Chris Brown denies rape allegation in Paris

Jan 24, 2019 06:00 am

US singer Chris Brown said on Tuesday that a rape allegation against him was false, a day after the French prosecutor's office said he had been arrested in Paris with two other suspects.

The 29-year-old has been released from police custody but the authorities are still investigating the case.

The arrests were first reported by Closer magazine, which said Brown, his bodyguard and a friend were detained after a 24-year-old alleged she was raped in his suite at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on Jan 15.

The woman said she met the men at a Paris nightclub, according to the magazine.

"I wanna make it perfectly clear... This is false," Brown said in a post on Instagram. "For my daughter and my family, this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals." - REUTERS

S’porean nominated for 2 Oscars for First Man
Movies

S'porean nominated for 2 Oscars for First Man

Related Stories

Viggo Mortensen thought twice about bouncer role in award-winning Green Book

Why Glass director Shyamalan took 18 years to complete film trilogy

What scared Ju Ji-hoon most when filming Kingdom wasn't the zombies

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities