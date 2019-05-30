Chris Brown skips Paris hearing over rape accusation

PARIS: US R&B star Chris Brown failed to appear at a hearing on Tuesday in Paris where he had been summoned to a meeting with a Frenchwoman who had accused him of rape.

The 24-year-old claims Brown, his bodyguard and a friend assaulted her on Jan 15 in Paris.

Ms Gloria Allred, the US women's rights lawyer representing the victim, said Brown's no-show was a "scandal". She said: "Does he think he is above the law? Does he think the French justice system is a joke?"