Chris Brown skips Paris hearing over rape accusation
PARIS: US R&B star Chris Brown failed to appear at a hearing on Tuesday in Paris where he had been summoned to a meeting with a Frenchwoman who had accused him of rape.
The 24-year-old claims Brown, his bodyguard and a friend assaulted her on Jan 15 in Paris.
Ms Gloria Allred, the US women's rights lawyer representing the victim, said Brown's no-show was a "scandal". She said: "Does he think he is above the law? Does he think the French justice system is a joke?"
His lawyer said Brown could not attend because of "professional commitments" but would remain "at the disposition of the courts". - AFP
