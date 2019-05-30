Music

Chris Brown skips Paris hearing over rape accusation

Chris Brown. PHOTO: SONY MUSIC
May 30, 2019 06:00 am

PARIS: US R&B star Chris Brown failed to appear at a hearing on Tuesday in Paris where he had been summoned to a meeting with a Frenchwoman who had accused him of rape.

The 24-year-old claims Brown, his bodyguard and a friend assaulted her on Jan 15 in Paris.

Ms Gloria Allred, the US women's rights lawyer representing the victim, said Brown's no-show was a "scandal". She said: "Does he think he is above the law? Does he think the French justice system is a joke?"

His lawyer said Brown could not attend because of "professional commitments" but would remain "at the disposition of the courts". - AFP

