Cobain’s daughter speaks out against addiction stigma

Kurt Cobain's daughter said on Tuesday that the US should overcome its taboo about mental health and addiction more than 20 years after her rock star father took his own life.

Frances Bean Cobain, 25, was speaking in Ireland at the launch of an exhibition of the Nirvana frontman's belongings.

He died in 1994 at 27 from a self-inflicted gunshot while struggling with heroin addiction.

"There is an association that is shameful, and it should not be," said Frances Bean Cobain, who also struggled with addiction. "It is taboo... despite the fact it is present in our society every single day. I think in Europe it is a little less taboo, I think in America it is very frowned upon."

Her father's sister, Kim, and his mother, Wendy, attended the opening of the exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge.

From his sketches to a car, Growing Up Kurt Cobain displays Cobain's personal items, some never seen before by the public.