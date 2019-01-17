Cranberries debuts single of final album to mark singer's death

Irish pop-rock band The Cranberries released the first song of its final album on Tuesday, exactly one year after lead singer Dolores O'Riordan was found drowned due to intoxication in a London hotel bathtub.

It dropped the new track ahead of the April release of its eighth album In The End, after which the group will split after three decades together.

Band members Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler finished the 11-track album using demo vocals O'Riordan completed in December 2017.