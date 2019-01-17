Cranberries debuts single of final album to mark singer's death
Irish pop-rock band The Cranberries released the first song of its final album on Tuesday, exactly one year after lead singer Dolores O'Riordan was found drowned due to intoxication in a London hotel bathtub.
It dropped the new track ahead of the April release of its eighth album In The End, after which the group will split after three decades together.
Band members Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler finished the 11-track album using demo vocals O'Riordan completed in December 2017.
They wrote on Instagram: "We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her... we felt that this is what she would want." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now