Demi Lovato says 2018 drug overdose led to three strokes, heart attack

LOS ANGELES : US singer Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalised for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage.

The 28-year-old was promoting a new four-part documentary on Wednesday that she said would give full details of the widely publicised overdose that almost killed her.

"I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said I had five to 10 more minutes," Lovato said, in an excerpt from Dancing With The Devil to be released on YouTube on March 23.

Although Lovato has spoken openly about her addiction to drugs and alcohol in the past, she said there was much the public did not know about her overdose and the pressures that led to it.

In 2018, the former Disney Channel child star was found unconscious at her home from an overdose, reportedly of opioids laced with fentanyl.

Only a few weeks earlier, she had released a song called Sober, in which she sang about relapsing after six years of sobriety.