Despacito breaks YouTube record with 6 billion views

The music video of Luis Fonsi's mega hit is now the most-viewed video on YouTube. PHOTO: EPA
Feb 28, 2019 06:00 am

The mega hit Despacito by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi has become the most watched video on YouTube with more than six billion views, the Google-owned service said on Tuesday.

The video, first released in January 2017 by Fonsi and Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, already holds the record for the fastest two billion, three billion and four billion views (272 days).

Fonsi's Spanish-language song has had nearly two billion views more than its nearest challenger, Shape Of You by British singer Ed Sheeran.

South Korea's Psy was the first to cross the two-billion-views barrier on the platform with his Gangnam Style in 2012, which is now fifth in the YouTube charts with 3.3 billion views. - AFP

