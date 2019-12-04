Drake is Spotify's most-streamed artist of the decade
New York – As the 2010s winds to a close, streaming titan Spotify announced Tuesday that Canadian rap star Drake is the most globally streamed artist of the decade with more than 28 billion streams.
Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem rounded out the top five most-streamed artists between 2010 and 2019, Spotify said.
Sheeran’s Shape Of You won the top spot for most streamed track of the decade with more than 2.3 billion streams, according to the data on more than 248 million worldwide users’ listening habits.
Post Malone was 2019’s most-streamed artist with more than 6.5 billion, followed by Billie Eilish, whose haunting pop sound saw her win more than 6 billion streams.
Senorita, the sultry pop duet from real-life couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, was 2019’s most streamed song, with more than one billion streams, closely trailed by Eilish’s smash Bad Guy that got more than 990 million streams. - AFP
