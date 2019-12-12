Music

Ed Sheeran crowned UK's top artist of the decade

UK singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. PHOTO: ALOYSIUS LIM
Dec 12, 2019 06:00 am

LONDON: Ed Sheeran has been named the UK's Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade after a meteoric rise to music stardom, the Official Charts Company, which compiles Britain's weekly charts, said yesterday.

His global hit Shape Of You - which spent 14 weeks as No. 1 in 2017 - was also named song of the decade.

The 28-year-old British singer-songwriter also takes the Official Chart Record Breaker Award with the most No. 1 singles and albums as well as spending the most weeks - 79 - in the top spot between 2010 and 2019.

Previous recipients of that award include Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber.

"Ed truly has dominated this decade and is a worthy recipient of this amazing new award," Mr Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said in a statement.

"At the start of the decade, he was a little known (albeit highly rated) young 18-year-old lad from Suffolk, but his catalogue of achievements since then are genuinely remarkable. Today, he is firmly established among the highest level of global music superstars."  - REUTERS

