Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar top winners at Billboard Music Awards

Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars were among the top winners at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas yesterday.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance, picking up trophies for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album (Reputation).

Among the performers ramping up the wow factor at the event hosted by Kelly Clarkson were Korean boy band BTS, and Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award and gave her first TV performance in nine years.

- STRAITS TIMES ONLINE

MAIN WINNERS

TOP ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

TOP MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

TOP NEW ARTIST

Khalid

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST

Drake

TOP R&B ARTIST

Bruno Mars

TOP DUO/GROUP

Imagine Dragons

TOP RAP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Damn. (Kendrick Lamar)