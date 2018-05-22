Music

Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar top winners at Billboard Music Awards

May 22, 2018 06:00 am

Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars were among the top winners at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas yesterday.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance, picking up trophies for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album (Reputation).

Among the performers ramping up the wow factor at the event hosted by Kelly Clarkson were Korean boy band BTS, and Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award and gave her first TV performance in nine years.

MAIN WINNERS

  • TOP ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

  • TOP MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

  • TOP NEW ARTIST

Khalid

  • TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

  • TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST

Drake

  • TOP R&B ARTIST

Bruno Mars

  • TOP DUO/GROUP

Imagine Dragons

  • TOP RAP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

  • TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Damn. (Kendrick Lamar)

