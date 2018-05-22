Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar top winners at Billboard Music Awards
Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars were among the top winners at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas yesterday.
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance, picking up trophies for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album (Reputation).
Among the performers ramping up the wow factor at the event hosted by Kelly Clarkson were Korean boy band BTS, and Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award and gave her first TV performance in nine years.
- STRAITS TIMES ONLINE
MAIN WINNERS
- TOP ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
- TOP MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
- TOP NEW ARTIST
Khalid
- TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Taylor Swift
- TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
Drake
- TOP R&B ARTIST
Bruno Mars
- TOP DUO/GROUP
Imagine Dragons
- TOP RAP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar
- TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Damn. (Kendrick Lamar)
