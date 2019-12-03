Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X named first Apple Music Award winners

LOS ANGELES – Billie Eilish will be the first recipient of the Apple Music Award for global artist of the year, one of three honours for the US pop singer.

Apple announced Monday that Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? has been named album of the year. Eilish, 17, and her brother Finneas will also receive songwriter of the year honours.

She will perform a live-streamed concert from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California on Dec 4.

Meanwhile, US singer-rapper Lizzo has been named the breakthrough artist of the year, while US rapper Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road is the company’s pick for song of the year.