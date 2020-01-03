Ex-boyfriend of late Bobbi Kristina Brown dies at 30

Nick Gordon (right) was found liable for the 2015 death of Bobbi Kristina Brown (left).

MIAMI : The former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, found liable for her death after giving her a "toxic cocktail", has died aged 30, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Brown, 22, died in 2015 and was the only child of pop legend Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown.

The lawyer, Mr Joe Habachy, said he could not discuss how his long-time client Nick Gordon died, but added: "I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first-hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends..."

In 2016, a US judge ordered Gordon to pay more than US$36 million (S$48.5 million) in a wrongful death suit brought by the estate of Brown.

In an eerie repeat of her mother's death, she was found unconscious in a bathtub at her Atlanta-area home, while Gordon and a guest were there.

TOXIC

The lawsuit filed by Brown's estate said he had lashed out at her in a fit of jealousy after being "out all night on a cocaine and drinking binge".

Gordon gave Brown "a toxic cocktail rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage".

The medical examiner's office said it was unclear if Brown's death was accidental. An autopsy determined she had marijuana, alcohol, cocaine and morphine in her body.