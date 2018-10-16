Grande & Davidson over, singer still struggling with ex's death

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

The shock death of her former boyfriend put her in a dark place and may have been one of the reasons pop superstar Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson split up, according to TMZ.

The entertainment website broke the news of the split on Sunday (US time).

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Grande did not blame herself for rapper Mac Miller's sudden death last month as she felt she did everything she could to get him sober, but it left her an emotional wreck.

A source close to the singer told RadarOnline.com: "Ariana needs to take a minute away from the spotlight and just be alone to figure out who she is.

"She is giving him the ring back and has no plans of getting back together with him.

"She is broken but she is strong and surrounded by her family and loved ones."

Grande and Davidson, 24, started dating in May after her split with Miller.

Within weeks, Davidson had proposed with a ring thought to be worth US$100,000 (S$138,000) and they moved into a US$16 million apartment in New York, the Manchester Evening News reported.

They announced their engagement in June when Davidson uploaded a black and white picture to Instagram of the couple's hands intertwined, with the ring clearly visible.

He captioned the shot: "U know what you'd dream it be like? It's better than that."

The pair was never shy about sharing affection for one another publicly, especially on social media, reported CNN.

Speaking openly about their affection for each other became the norm for the couple once their engagement was announced.

In an August interview with GQ, Davidson called himself "the luckiest guy in the world".

"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I will marry you tomorrow,'" Davidson recalled.

"She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture (of engagement rings). I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favourite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.'"

Grande was also happy to speak about her blissful life with Davidson, CNN reported.

SONG

In a song titled Pete Davidson from her most recent album, Grande sang: "Universe must have my back/ Fell from the sky into my lap/And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that."

Davidson commented about the song on the season premiere of his show, joking about the royalties, CNN reported.

"You know, I don't even get royalties for that 'Pete Davidson' song?" he said.

"Like, if we break up, and we won't - we will - but we won't. I'm kidding. But in 10 years if, God forbid, that ever happened, there will be a song called Pete Davidson playing in speakers at Kmart, and I will be working there."