Guns N’ Roses sues brewery over beer name

LOS ANGELES The US rock band Guns N' Roses (GNR) is suing a Colorado brewery for naming one of its beers Guns 'N' Rose, saying the alleged trademark infringement caused the hard rockers "irreparable damage".

The offending craft beer - whose moniker is stylised with an accent on the "e", referencing the type of wine - is made by Oskar Blues Brewery.

In its complaint filed last Thursday in Los Angeles, the band, which is seeking undisclosed damages and legal costs, accused the brewery of selling products that "intentionally trade on GNR's goodwill, prestige and fame without GNR's approval, licence or consent".

"As a direct and proximate result of Defendant's wrongful acts, GNR has suffered and continues to suffer and/or is likely to suffer damage to their trademarks, business reputation and goodwill," the complaint read.

Guns N' Roses partners include original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

The headbangers said the brewery is falsely implying a connection to the band by using an alleged play on its name to market its ale, which Guns N' Roses said has been sold since 2018 in canned and keg form.