Music

As he gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Snoop Dogg thanks himself

As he gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Snoop Dogg thanks himself
Snoop Dogg and his star. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 21, 2018 06:00 am

US rapper Snoop Dogg received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and celebrated by giving himself a big thank you.

The musician was awarded the honour on the 25th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle.

Snoop, 47, said at the ceremony: "I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive, I want to thank me for doing more right than wrong, I want to thank me for being me at all times."- REUTERS

Benedict Cumberbatch finds freedom in voicing the Grinch
Movies

He finds freedom in voicing the Grinch

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities