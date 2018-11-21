As he gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Snoop Dogg thanks himself
US rapper Snoop Dogg received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and celebrated by giving himself a big thank you.
The musician was awarded the honour on the 25th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle.
Snoop, 47, said at the ceremony: "I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive, I want to thank me for doing more right than wrong, I want to thank me for being me at all times."- REUTERS
