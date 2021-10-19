Hello Ye: Judge approves Kanye West’s name change request

In this file photo US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City.

New York – The artist formerly known as Kanye West is now officially Ye.

Just Ye.

A Los Angeles judge granted the 44-year-old’s name change request, a communications officer at the Los Angeles Superior Court said on Monday.

The mercurial US performer had filed the request in August, citing “personal reasons”.

The name change now means the Grammy-winning rapper and producer no longer has a last or middle name. His previous full name was Kanye Omari West.

In 2018, he released an album by the same name, a moniker he’s long used as a nickname.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it’s I’m you, I’m us, it’s us,” he said that year in a radio interview.

“It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything.”