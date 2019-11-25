Investigations ongoing as K-pop singer Goo Hara found dead at home

K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead at her home yesterday, South Korean police confirmed.

Goo, a former member of girl group Kara, was discovered at her home in Seoul early Sunday evening, officers said.

The exact cause of death was still under investigation, they added.

South Korea has one of the world's highest rates of suicide , which - according to recent government figures - is among the top causes of death for those under 40.

The 28-year-old singer's death comes a month after Sulli - another K-pop star and Goo's close friend - took her own life after a long struggle with online bullying. Goo had posted a tearful message on her Instagram shortly after Sulli's death, grieving the passing of her friend.