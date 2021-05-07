Music

JJ Lin Sanctuary Finale Virtual Concert tickets on sale May 12
Local singer JJ Lin's virtual concert will be broadcast globally on June 6, 8pm.PHOTO: JJLIN/FACEBOOK
May 07, 2021 06:00 am

The JJ Lin Sanctuary World Tour which kicked off in March 2018 will conclude with the JJ Lin Sanctuary Finale Virtual Concert, which will be broadcast globally on June 6, 8pm.

Tickets for the online event are priced at $188, $68, $48 and $38, and are available for sale from May 12, noon, at www.sistic.com.sg/events/sljjlin0621

One of the best-selling concerts in Asia, the JJ Lin Sanctuary World Tour hasstaged 66 shows in 43 cities and amassed more than 1.6 million spectators.

Having concluded his last stop in Singapore in December 2019, the local singer and his team have worked on bringing a new show format to audiences, a 4D experience boasting customised stage design and visual creations combined with technology.

