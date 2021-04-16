J.Lo and A-Rod split, saying 'we are better as friends'

In this file photo taken on January 19, 2020 US actress Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK – US singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement because “we are better as friends”, announcing the breakup on Thursday just months after denying their four-year relationship was on the rocks.

“We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, said in a joint statement.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

One of the biggest celebrity couples in the US for the past four years and sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, Lopez and Rodriguez said they would largely remain mum about the split out of respect for their children from previous relationships.

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” Lopez and Rodriguez said.

In March, they denied reports they had split, saying they were “working through some things”.

At the time, celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post’s Page Six and multiple entertainment sites cited unidentified sources close to the couple as saying the pair had called off their engagement.

They began dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.