Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner marry in Las Vegas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said "I do" after the Billboard Music Awards.

US pop singer Joe Jonas married Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner in a surprise wedding on Wednesday night, with the couple tying the knot in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas.

They exchanged vows just hours after Jonas, part of the boy band Jonas Brothers, performed with his siblings at the Billboard Music Awards in the city.

A representative for the English actress, who plays Sansa Stark in the hit TV series, confirmed the couple, who got engaged in 2017, had wed.

US DJ Diplo shared several videos on his Instagram account of the couple, the first showing Turner, dressed in white, and Jonas arriving at the wedding venue with the caption "Gonna hit this wedding real quick".

Other videos shared on his Instagram Stories section showed Jonas, 29, waiting at the end of the aisle with a Presley impersonator dressed in red in front.