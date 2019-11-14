John Legend named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive

NEW YORK : US singer-actor John Legend, 40, was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday.

He is married to model-author Chrissy Teigen with whom he has two children and is the first black man to have achieved the coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony status for his work onstage and on-screen.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it is a lot of pressure," he told People. "Everyone is going to be picking me apart to see if I am sexy enough to hold this title. I am (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"