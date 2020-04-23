Join nationwide singalong to Dick Lee's Home on April 25

Creative director and local musician Dick Lee with all participants singing Fried Rice Paradise, at the ChildAid 2019 full dress rehearsal, on 16 November 2019.

A nationwide singalong session to Dick Lee’s iconic song Home will take place on April 25, across Mediacorp platforms, SPH Radio, Camokakis radio stations and the Gov.sg Facebook page.

The first special edition of Home at 7.55pm will feature its composer Lee, Rahimah Rahim, Shabir, Taufik Batisah as well as local artistes Desmond Tan, Felicia Chin, Rebecca Lim and Vernetta Lopez. They will be backed by a 900-strong choir from Voices of Singapore.

Families are encouraged to sing along in their own homes while waving their torchlights at their windows or balconies.

Participants are also invited to record their own singing during the singalong, and upload these videos onto their social media pages with the following hashtags: #singtogetherSG, #SingaporeTogether and #stayhomeforSG.

A special music video featuring selected user submissions will then be aired across Mediacorp’s digital video platform meWatch and most of its free-to-air TV channels at 10.30pm the same evening.

Supported by Gov.sg and Nexus Mindef, this nationwide “karaoke” initiative is a collaborative effort led by the local media industry, including Mediacorp, So Drama! Entertainment, SPH Radio, mm2 Entertainment, AsiaOne and the Association of Independent Producers.

It is intended to rally everyone in Singapore in expressing thanks and appreciation to our frontline workers and migrant workers, and also aims to encourage all Singaporeans to keep their spirits high during this extended circuit breaker period.

Mr Sim Hong Huat, general manager of SPH Radio, said: “SPH Radio is proud to be part of this movement as we want to show our solidarity with fellow Singaporeans and our appreciation to our brave frontliners. We will get through this as one.”