Jonny Lee Miller cast in The Crown as ex-UK PM

Jonny Lee Miller will play Mr John Major in The Crown's fifth season.

LONDON: English actor Jonny Lee Miller, known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film Trainspotting and Sherlock Holmes in the TV series Elementary, is joining the cast of hit Netflix series The Crown, in which he will portray former British prime minister John Major.

The award-winning drama about Britain's royal family has cast a spate of new actors for its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton set to play Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki portraying the late Princess Diana.

Miller's casting as Mr Major, who was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, was announced in a post on The Crown's official Twitter page on Friday.

The 48-year-old was married to Hollywood star Angelina Jolie from 1996 to 1999 after they co-starred in the 1995 film Hackers.